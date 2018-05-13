Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not in lineup for Game 2

Backstrom (upper body) isn't participating in warmups and won't play in Sunday's Game 2 against Tampa Bay, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Originally, the pivot sustained his injury during Game 5 of the second-round series against Pittsburgh, and he's now been sidelined for over a week as this is his third straight missed game. Since Backstrom did skate during practice Sunday and has resumed stick-handling, there are reasons to be optimistic for Tuesday's Game 3 against Tampa Bay as a potential return. While the 30-year-old remains out, Lars Eller should continue to take over his role on the second forward line and first power-play unit.