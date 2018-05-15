Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not yet ruled out for Game 3

Backstrom (upper body) is still day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 3 contest versus the Lightning, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

For what it's worth, Khurshudyan is hedging against Backstrom suiting up. The Capitals have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the conference finals and there's not a pressing need to force Backstrom into the lineup in his current state, especially with Lars Eller uncorking two goals and two assists to the detriment of the Bolts through the first two games.