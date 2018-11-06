Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Notches helper Monday
Backstrom tallied an assist and two shots in 20:13 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Backstrom has points in consecutive games following a three-game point drought, bringing him to three goals and 16 points in 13 games. The 30-year-old Swede would likely benefit from more even-strength playing time with Alex Ovechkin, but his production hasn't exactly declined despite playing predominantly with T.J. Oshie on the second line, so keep him in your lineup regularly.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Snaps three-game slump•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Accumulates three helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes out pair of helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Piles on assists in rout•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pots goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back on the ice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...