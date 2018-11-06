Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Notches helper Monday

Backstrom tallied an assist and two shots in 20:13 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Backstrom has points in consecutive games following a three-game point drought, bringing him to three goals and 16 points in 13 games. The 30-year-old Swede would likely benefit from more even-strength playing time with Alex Ovechkin, but his production hasn't exactly declined despite playing predominantly with T.J. Oshie on the second line, so keep him in your lineup regularly.

