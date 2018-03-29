Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Notches two assists in Wednesday's OT win

Backstrom picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in one shot, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Backstrom now has three straight multi-point performances while piling up three goals and 16 points in the last 10 games, but despite the hot streak the 30-year-old still needs five points in the final five games to record his fifth straight 70-point campaign.