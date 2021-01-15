Backstrom tallied a goal, an assist and three shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Backstrom netted the opening goal for the Capitals to begin a solid start to the season. One of the most reliable playmakers in the league, the 33-year-old Swede needs only to improve his goal-scoring acumen to ascend into the upper tier of fantasy centers, and managers can only hope Thursday's effort was a sign of things to come.
