Backstrom tallied a goal, an assist and three shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Backstrom netted the opening goal for the Capitals to begin a solid start to the season. One of the most reliable playmakers in the league, the 33-year-old Swede needs only to improve his goal-scoring acumen to ascend into the upper tier of fantasy centers, and managers can only hope Thursday's effort was a sign of things to come.