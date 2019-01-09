Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On the ice Wednesday
Backstrom was on the ice for Wednesday's optional practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom's presence is a good indication that he's feeling better and that the illness that kept him out of the lineup for Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers is finishing its course. Check back for updates, but there's a good chance the 31-year-old Swede will be ready to go Thursday against the Bruins.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Can't shake off illness•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: One assist shy of a handful•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Second career hat trick•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up three goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...