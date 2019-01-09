Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On the ice Wednesday

Backstrom was on the ice for Wednesday's optional practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom's presence is a good indication that he's feeling better and that the illness that kept him out of the lineup for Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers is finishing its course. Check back for updates, but there's a good chance the 31-year-old Swede will be ready to go Thursday against the Bruins.