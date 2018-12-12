Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: One assist shy of a handful

Backstrom had four assists in a 6-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

It was business as usual for the Swedish center, who now has 28 helpers to go along with 10 goals this season. For years, Backstrom, along with Alex Ovechkin, has torched the league and this year has been no different, with Backstrom assisting on each of Ovi's three markers Tuesday night. Next up for Washington is an away game in Carolina on Friday. The two teams have yet to face one another, but odds are Backstrom will find the scoresheet. Facing the Hurricanes 53 times over his career, the 31-year-old has posted 56 points, including 42 assists.