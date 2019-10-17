Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: One of each in home win

Backstrom finished with two points, a goal and an assist, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

After having his point streak snapped at three games in Washington's last game, a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche, Backstrom found the scoresheet twice in a win over the Maple Leafs and now has seven points through the season's first eight games. All but one of Backstrom's points this season have come in the last five contests.