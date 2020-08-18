Backstrom (concussion) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't be a part of the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will miss his third consecutive contest while dealing with the concussion. He took part in Monday's practice, however, he appears still in the league's concussion protocol. This is a tough break for the team and the Swede, especially considering the team is on the brink of elimination Tuesday. With Backstrom sidelined again, expect Lars Eller to continue to handle second-line center duties.