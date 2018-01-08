Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Overtime hero Sunday
Backstrom scored in overtime and had an assist Sunday against the Blues.
Backstrom recently went through a four-game pointless drought, but he's racked up seven points in his last three games and now has 35 points (nine goals) in 41 contests this season. His production may be down slightly this year, but Backstrom's offensive talent and close to point-per-game pace make him a must-own in almost all fantasy settings.
