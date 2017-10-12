Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up another helper Wednesday

Backstrom had an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 29-year-old pivot is one of the more reliable playmakers in the league, and his four helpers in four games certainly bear that out. A fixture in Washington's top-six and a key cog in their potent power play, he's a must-start every night.

