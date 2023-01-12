Backstrom recorded an assist against the Flyers on Wednesday, his first point of the 2022-23 campaign.
Backstrom is just two games back from a long-term injury absence and was able to open his point account Wednesday. Even with only about half the season remaining, the veteran center should still be capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold and offering top-half fantasy value, especially considering his role with the man advantage.
