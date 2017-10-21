Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up helper Friday
Backstrom had a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.
The Swedish pivot has had a blistering start to the 2017-18 campaign with three goals and 12 points in eight games -- placing him near the top of the league leaderboard for the Art Ross Trophy race. He may not keep up at this incredible pace all season, but he's a reliable playmaker and a must-start every night.
