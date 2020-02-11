Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up pair of assists

Backstrom recorded two assists and two shots with a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Backstrom set up goals by John Carlson and T.J. Oshie in the first and third periods, respectively, giving him a modest three-game point streak (all assists). Backstrom has just one goal in his last 11 games, but he does have nine helpers in that time. The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 44 points in 48 games on the season, right in line with a typical Backstrom season.