Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two more assists

Backstrom had two helpers in a 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets in Sunday's Game 3.

That gives Backstrom four assists in this series, all of which have come on the power play. The Swede has been scorching, as he's tallied 18 points in his last 10 contests. Of course, that's nothing new for the veteran pivot.

