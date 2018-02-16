Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two points in win
Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The veteran center has scored five goals and recorded two assists through his past six games, and he's marked the scoresheet in five of those contests. Backstrom's production has dipped slightly this season, but he's been skating with Alex Ovechkin at even strength again of late, and the Swede is a hot stretch away from flirting with a point-per-game pace. Considering his go-to offensive role, Backstrom projects to remain a solid fantasy option in all settings.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two points including game-winner Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds twine•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Enters All-Star break with 38 points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Overtime hero Sunday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two key assists in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gearing up Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...