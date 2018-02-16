Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two points in win

Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The veteran center has scored five goals and recorded two assists through his past six games, and he's marked the scoresheet in five of those contests. Backstrom's production has dipped slightly this season, but he's been skating with Alex Ovechkin at even strength again of late, and the Swede is a hot stretch away from flirting with a point-per-game pace. Considering his go-to offensive role, Backstrom projects to remain a solid fantasy option in all settings.