Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Piles on assists in rout
Backstrom recorded three assists -- including two on the power play -- Wednesday, contributing heavily in a 7-0 home win over the Bruins.
One of the best on-ice distributors the league has ever seen, Backstrom is on pace for 246 helpers this season. We all know that's unsustainable, but it's nonetheless a fun fact, and fantasy owners should know that the Swede has still accumulated a whopping 163 apples over the last three seasons.
