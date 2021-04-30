Backstrom had three assists and two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He also won 11 of 18 faceoffs (61.1 percent).

Backstrom set up goals by T.J. Oshie, Dmitry Orlov and Tom Wilson for his best single-game point total since early February. Backstrom has produced just one goal in his last 17 games, but he's still managed to stay productive during that time by dishing out 15 assists.