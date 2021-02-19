Backstrom scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

It came on the power play. Backstrom is playing like a much younger man -- he's on a five-game scoring streak and has put up points in 13 of 15 games (eight goals, 12 assists). The extra time in the offseason may have been the perfect tonic for the 33-year-old. You must activate him whenever the Caps hit the ice. You can't miss out on any of this.