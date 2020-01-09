Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Points in seven straight

Backstrom scored a goal on four shots but went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

After six straight games with a helper, Backstrom mixed things up with his ninth tally of the season. Obviously, the Swede is near the top of his game lately. He's managed 34 points (11 on the power play) and 82 shots on goal in 37 contests.

