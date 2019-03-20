Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts another 50-assist season
Backstrom registered an assist while logging 14:37 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Backstrom has hit the 50-helper mark in each of the last five seasons and is second only to San Jose's Joe Thornton for the most 50-assist seasons among active players with nine in his 13 seasons as a pro. This is further proof that the 31-year-old center is one of the top playmakers in the game and a must-start every time he takes the ice.
