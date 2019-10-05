Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts assist on man advantage
Backstrom provided a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
It's the first of what we'd assume to be many helpers this year for the playmaking Swede. Backstrom has recorded 50 or more assists and 70-plus points in every year since 2013-14. The top-line center isn't likely to see too steep a decline in production while setting up Alex Ovechkin.
