Backstrom recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Backstrom had the secondary helper on T.J. Oshie's goal at 10:27 of the second period. The 33-year-old Backstrom has gone seven games without scoring, but he's provided five assists in that span. The Swede has maintained a point-per-game pace with 13 goals and 27 helpers in 40 contests. He has picked up 17 of his points on the power play.