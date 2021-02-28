Backstrom scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-2 in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Sunday.

Backstrom snapped a 1-1 tie early in the second period, executing a perfect give-and-go with Tom Wilson during a 2-on-1 rush. It was the team-leading 10th goal of the season for Backstrom, who also paces Washington in points (25) and assists (15). He's been remarkably consistent all year long for both the Capitals and for fantasy managers, never once going back-to-back games without a point.