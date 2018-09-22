Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pots goal Friday

Backstrom recorded a goal and a minus-1 rating during Fridays 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Backstrom centered Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie on what is likely to be Washington's second line to start 2018-19. The 30-year-old Swede is as heady a playmaker as there is in the NHL, but his even-strength numbers may take a hit if he is separated from Alex Ovechkin for long stretches. However, he gets enough power-play production to warrant drafting fairly early in all formats.