Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ramping up involvement•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On the ice Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Going on LTIR•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Expected to begin on-ice work•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Undergoes hip procedure•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tips in goal•