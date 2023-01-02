Backstrom (hip) was cleared from COVID-19 protocols and was on the ice for Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom landed in the virus protocols while working his way back from a hip injury that has held him out the entire season to this point. The 35-year-old is taking contact and going through normal practice routines indicating a likely return in the not-too-distant future, but an exact return date has yet to be announced so fantasy managers will have to continue to be patient.
