Backstrom (hip) was cleared from COVID-19 protocols and was on the ice for Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom landed in the virus protocols while working his way back from a hip injury that has held him out the entire season to this point. The 35-year-old is taking contact and going through normal practice routines indicating a likely return in the not-too-distant future, but an exact return date has yet to be announced so fantasy managers will have to continue to be patient.