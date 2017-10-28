Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Projected to return Saturday

Backstrom (illness) is expected to return to Washington's lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom missed Thursday's matchup with the Canucks due to an illness, but he'll return to his usual role skating on the Capitals' first line and top power-play unit Saturday. The Swedish pivot has enjoyed a red-hot start to the season, as he's already racked up 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in nine games.