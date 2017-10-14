Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Puts up four points in win
Backstrom had a goal and three assists Friday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.
The Capitals offense was on fire in Newark, and nobody was hotter than Backstrom. He was involved in all but one goal and had three points on the power play. At 10 points already this year, he's off to an outstanding start.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will play Friday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Surprise scratch Friday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up another helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds helper in defeat•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up three points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...