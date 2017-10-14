Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Puts up four points in win

Backstrom had a goal and three assists Friday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

The Capitals offense was on fire in Newark, and nobody was hotter than Backstrom. He was involved in all but one goal and had three points on the power play. At 10 points already this year, he's off to an outstanding start.

