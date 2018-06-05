Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Puts up three assists
Backstrom set up a pair of power-play goals and added a third helper Monday, helping his team earn a 6-2 win over Vegas in Game 4.
Backstrom responded to the end of his four-game points streak in a big way, stepping up on the power play to post a fantastic night and help the Capitals put one hand on Lord Stanley's Cup. Backstrom now has nine points in six games since returning from injury and has clearly re-established himself as a strong option for both the Capitals and your fantasy roster.
