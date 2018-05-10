Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Questionable for series opener
Backstrom (upper body) skated by himself Thursday on the eve of the Eastern Conference finals opener, The Washington Post reports.
The elite passing pivot traveled to Tampa Bay for Game 1 and coach Barry Trotz told reporters that Backstrom, who hasn't played in five days, has been working on his conditioning. "He's still getting some maintenance work, and we're trying to keep him conditioned," Trotz said. "We're doing that off-ice stuff and on the ice as well." At this point, Backstrom -- who's ranked 91st all-time with 590 career helpers and finished the regular season one point shy of 800 -- is questionable for the start of the next series and the same goes for teammate Andre Burakovsky, who's dealing with an upper-body injury of his own.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Will travel to Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't play Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Expected to play in Game 6•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Exits Game 5 with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to pile on helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...