Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Questionable for series opener

Backstrom (upper body) skated by himself Thursday on the eve of the Eastern Conference finals opener, The Washington Post reports.

The elite passing pivot traveled to Tampa Bay for Game 1 and coach Barry Trotz told reporters that Backstrom, who hasn't played in five days, has been working on his conditioning. "He's still getting some maintenance work, and we're trying to keep him conditioned," Trotz said. "We're doing that off-ice stuff and on the ice as well." At this point, Backstrom -- who's ranked 91st all-time with 590 career helpers and finished the regular season one point shy of 800 -- is questionable for the start of the next series and the same goes for teammate Andre Burakovsky, who's dealing with an upper-body injury of his own.