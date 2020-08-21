Backstrom (concussion) had three shots and was minus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Backstrom was back in the lineup for the first time since Game 1 but was largely ineffective in his 16:42 of ice time. In his defense, the entire Washington offense was silenced in the series clincher. The 32-year-old Backstrom had but a single assist in his five postseason games, with that lone point coming way back in the round-robin opener. He will enter the 2020-21 season needing just 73 points to reach 1,000 for his career.