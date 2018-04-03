Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Reaches 20-goal mark
Backstrom scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
The veteran center has now recorded 20 goals in three consecutive campaigns, and while his point total (67) is a little down compared to previous seasons, he's still been a reliable asset in most settings. It's worth noting that Backstrom could present sneaky value in playoff formats because of the Caps' postseason shortcomings in years past. Even with some obvious defensive deficiencies, Washington won the competitive Metropolitan Division again and has the offensive firepower to surprise.
