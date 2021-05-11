Backstrom (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Backstrom missed Saturday's win over Philadelphia due to a lower-body issue, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins. The 33-year-old pivot has been fantastic this season, having racked up 15 goals and 53 points through 54 contests. He'll be a popular pick in playoff pools.