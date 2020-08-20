Backstrom (concussion) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 matchup against the Islanders.

Backstrom was considered a game-time call for the pivotal matchup, but as evidenced by this news, the Swede will return to the lineup for the first time since Game 1. Now healthy, look for Backstrom to assume his usual second-line role while mixing in on the top power-play unit. He hasn't quite clicked in the bubble since the NHL restarted its season, however, garnering just one assist across 16:37 of average ice time. Considering his entrance back into the lineup, Brian Pinho will come out of the lineup and push Lars Eller into a third-line role.