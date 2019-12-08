Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ready to rock

Backstrom (upper body) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Backstrom has missed the past eight games with the upper-body issue, and was a full participant for Sunday's practice session. The 28-year-old has been solid this season despite injury, racking up four goals and 18 points in 23 games. Now healthy, the Swede is expected to center the top line for Monday's game between Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson.