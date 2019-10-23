Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Records helper
Backstrom picked up an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Backstrom's helper was the 649th of his career, moving him into fifth place for assists from Swedish players, passing Daniel Sedin. The 31-year-old center has been steady as always with nine points and 27 shots on goal in 11 games to start the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: One of each in home win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends hot streak•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Scores late-game equalizer•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts assist on man advantage•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Suiting up for preseason clash•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Skipping Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.