Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Records helper

Backstrom picked up an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Backstrom's helper was the 649th of his career, moving him into fifth place for assists from Swedish players, passing Daniel Sedin. The 31-year-old center has been steady as always with nine points and 27 shots on goal in 11 games to start the 2019-20 campaign.