Backstrom scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.
Backstrom gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead late in the second period on a sharp-angle shot with the man advantage. He also provided an assist on Anthony Mantha's first goal with his new club midway through the middle frame. Backstrom has 14 goals and 44 points in 43 contests this season and will skate in his 1,000th NHL game Thursday against Buffalo.
