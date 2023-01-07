Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot on the top six and the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) also a possibility to return to action as early as Sunday. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom is likely to need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
