Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Riding five-game point streak
Backstrom recorded an assist and three shots in 20:40 of ice time during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.
Backstrom has been on fire in recent weeks with four goals and 12 points over his last nine games. The 30-year-old center has had a down year by his standards as he risks missing the 70-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Fantasy owners should expect a bounce-back season from the Swede next season and he should be an early-round selection in all fantasy formats in upcoming drafts.
