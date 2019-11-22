Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Saturday

Backstrom (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Vancouver on Saturday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Backstrom was riding a three-game point streak prior to getting hurt, but will miss his second straight contest due to an upper-body issue. The center's continued absence will see Lars Eller slotted into a second-line role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit.

