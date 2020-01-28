Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Salts victory with empty-netter

Backstrom tallied an empty-net goal and three shots during Monday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Backstrom has been scorching since returning from an upper-body injury on Dec. 9 with six goals and 21 points in his last 19 games. With Alex Ovechkin's suspension now over, the table is set for the 32-year-old Swede to continue racking up the points so keep him rolling.