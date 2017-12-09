Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Scores, adds helper in win

Backstrom recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

After going 21 games without scoring a goal, Backstrom has now found the back of the net in consecutive games and has also picked up three helpers. The veteran center has five tallies and 20 helpers through 29 games for the campaign, and his fantasy owners would love to see this recent offensive surge kick-start a lasting scoring outburst.