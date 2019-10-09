Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Scores late-game equalizer

Backstrom picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Backstrom assisted on John Carlson's goal in the second period. Backstrom then tied the game with 31 seconds remaining in regulation but unfortunately, Tyler Seguin scored early in the extra frame to give Dallas the extra point.

