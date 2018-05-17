Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Set to return Thursday

Backstrom (upper body) joined his team for pregame warmups and will make his return for Thursday's Game 4 showdown against the Lightning, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will suit up for the first time this series, as he's missed the four straight games since being injured during Game 5 last series against Pittsburgh. Washington is 3-1 in his absence, but his presence will be a huge boost for his team's offense. The 30-year-old Swede has 13 points in 11 postseason contests and had 71 during the regular season. Backstrom will start out centering the third line with Chandler Stephenson and Brett Connolly on his wings.