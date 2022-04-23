Backstrom recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Backstrom set up Conor Sheary for the opening goal at 11:33 of the first period. It looked like that would be the only tally until John Carlson doubled the Capitals' lead with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Backstrom has earned three assists in his last six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The center has 31 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances.