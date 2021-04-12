Backstrom collected two assists and three shots in Sunday's 8-1 rout over the Bruins. He also had two PIM and two blocks with one hit.

Backstrom set up a pair of T.J. Oshie goals, including one with the man advantage. The 33-year-old Backstrom hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point all season, and he now leads the Capitals with 42 points in 42 games. Backstrom has already topped the 12 goals he scored in 2019-20, but he hasn't lit the lamp in his last nine contests, his longest dry spell of the year.