Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up two goals
Backstrom tacked on a pair of first-period assists -- including one with the man advantage -- in Saturday's 6-1 home rout over the Canadiens.
The Swede was the primary setup man to T.J. Oshie, and then Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov teamed up on the second of Alex Ovechkin's three goals in the first frame. Having recorded 61, 60, 50 and 63 assists, respectively, over the past four seasons, it's clear that Backstrom is one of the most reliable fantasy contributors the NHL has to offer.
