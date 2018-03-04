Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Shines in outdoor contest

Backstrom collected a goal, two assists and five shots in Saturday's Stadium Series win over the Maple Leafs in Annapolis, Maryland. Two of the center's points took place on the power play.

Backstrom labored through a six-game pointless stretch near the end of February, but he's since recorded four points in the past two games to regain the trust of fantasy owners. He's obviously a no-brainer play on that top line centering Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin, who just became the sixth player in NHL history to record nine 40-goal campaigns.