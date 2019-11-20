Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sidelined with upper-body injury

Backstrom will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.

Backstrom picked up an assist in each of his previous three games, but remains bogged down in a five-game goal drought. With the center unavailable, Lars Eller figures to move into both the second-line center role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories